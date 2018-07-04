A grand jury indicted Keith Andre Stewart, Johntae Jones, and Amber Neal in the Los Angeles County Superior Court Tuesday for kidnapping Halloween: Resurrection actress Daisy McCrackin and actor Joseph Capone.

In addition to kidnapping, the three were collectively charged with 16 felony counts including assault with a firearm, grand theft, mayhem, conspiracy and possession for sale of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.

The indictment states that Stewart, Jones and Neal allegedly went into McCrackin’s home and pistol whipped Capone. They placed black hoods over their heads and drove to Jones’ home where they held the two for ransom. They allegedly stripped Capone and kept him in a bathtub for 30 hours without food. The report also states that they “inflicted great bodily injury” on Capone.

Jones and Neal are also accused of taking McCrackin’s vehicle. They forced her to drive to multiple bank locations and demanded $10,000 for Capone’s release. The two allegedly forced her to write a check to Neal, who, who deposited it into her account.

On May 4, the kidnappers took McCrackin back to her home, where she contacted authorities. The officers located the kidnappers and arrested them.

If convicted as charged, Stewart and Jones face a maximum possible sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parol while Neal faces up to life in prison.

Bail for Jones and Neal was set at $1 million, while Stewart’s bail was $2.08 million. The three are expected to appear in court July 23 for a pretrial hearing.