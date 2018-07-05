Yesterday morning Sony Pictures Home Entertainment intended to drop a red-band trailer for Khali the Killer on YouTube, but posted the near-90 minute movie instead. The video reportedly drew 11K views before being pulled down after eight hours.

The movie was written and directed by Jon Matthews and headlines Mayans M.C. star Richard Cabral as the title hitman who develops empathy for his targets as he takes one last job to support his ailing grandmother’s end of life care. Khali the Killer never received a theatrical release, rather direct-to-video and has been available on DVD and digital stateside since last November, and even available to rent on YouTube itself.

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment had no comment on the snafu. Khahli the Killer is a third-party release for the label.