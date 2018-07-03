The UK’s Metropolitan police are investigating three more claims of sexual assault made against Kevin Spacey, Deadline has confirmed, bringing to six the number of allegations against Spacey being probed in London.

According to TMZ, which first broke the news today, three men came forward earlier this year with three separate allegations — one stemming from an incident in Westminster in 1996; another in 2008 in Lambeth, the home of the Old Vic Theatre where Spacey was artistic director for 11 years; and a third in Gloucester in 2013.

In November, Scotland Yard opened an investigation into allegations that Spacey sexually assaulted a man in London in 2008. Later that month, police said they were looking into another claim of sexual assault in 2005, also in Lambeth. A third allegation about a 2005 incident in Westminster came to light in January.

The claims are being investigated by Scotland Yard’s Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command.

In mid-November, the Old Vic said it had received 20 allegations of inappropriate behavior by Spacey and admitted there was a “cult of personality” around the actor and that his “stardom” and “status” might have prevented people — in particular junior staff or young actors — from speaking up. Most of the alleged incidents happened before 2009.

Spacey is also under investigation in Connecticut and by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office for alleged sexual misconduct.

To date, dozens of men have come forward with allegations that Spacey groped or assaulted them sexually – many when they were boys. Nearly all of those alleged incidents, however, occurred years ago and fall beyond the one-year statute of limitations.