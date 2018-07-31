Deadline has confirmed that Girls Trip filmmaker Malcolm D. Lee is in talks to direct a remake of the 1974 Bill Cosby-Sidney Poitier film Uptown Saturday Night. The original pic follows two buddies who enter an illegal high class club and have their wallets stolen, one of them containing a lottery ticket.

Overbrook Entertainment partners Will Smith and James Lassiter are producing. Black-ish creator Kenya Barris is writing the latest draft of the project which is set up at Warner Bros. Lee recently completed Night School with Hart starring alongside Girls Trip‘s Tiffany Haddish. Night School scheduled to open on Sept. 28. Variety first reported the news