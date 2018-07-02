Thai Randolph is expanding her role at Kevin Hart and Lionsgate’s Laugh Out Loud network. Randolph, who previously held the title of SVP of Marketing and Monetization, has been promoted to EVP and General Manager. She will continue to report to Laugh Out Loud President Jeff Clanagan.

As EVP and GM, Randolph will now head business strategy and operations in addition to overseeing Laugh Out Loud’s marketing and monetization efforts. She will also help guide the Laugh Out Loud team as it deepens its consumer engagement by building more comedic formats for both digital and traditional platforms.

The promotion comes on the heels of Laugh Out Loud’s recent announcement of an expanded slate of original content that includes the renewal of the popular series Kevin Hart: Lyft Legend, Cold as Balls and Just for Laughs and the addition of four new series to its summer lineup.

Hired as head of marketing one year ago, Randolph took over the network’s monetization efforts in fall 2017, landing a multi-season sponsorship of the breakout series Cold as Balls (60 million+ views since its February 2018 premiere). Randolph also oversaw the launch of the Laugh Out Loud app, which received 500,000 downloads in its first 30 days and has continued to achieve strong growth.

“Thai’s strategic approach to marketing, distribution, monetization and operations has been a key driver of every aspect of Laugh Out Loud’s growth, including our successful network launch, building our leadership team and expanding our business across multiple platforms,” said Hart. “I’m thrilled to elevate her role at Laugh Out Loud as we take this network to the next level, and I know she will continue to do a great job of promoting our mission to make the world laugh.”

“Thai is a key member of the Laugh Out Loud team, and we’re incredibly proud of everything that she has accomplished since the network was launched,” said Clanagan. “With her expertise, dedication and consumer-savviness, the Laugh Out Loud brand is poised to continue its growth trajectory.”

Before joining Laugh Out Loud, Randolph managed strategic partnerships and digital transformation initiatives as a member of Facebook’s agency partnerships team. She has also served as VP of Consumer Marketing for Sony Music Entertainment’s digital business group as well as CMO & SVP of Marketing for Sony DADC New Media Solution’s Generator business unit.