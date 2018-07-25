Paramount TV chairman and Universal TV president Kerry McCluggage has been named CEO of IDW Media Holdings. He replaces founder and CEO Ted Adams, who is taking a brief sabbatical and will return in a new creative role, the company said.

“IDW has demonstrated impressive achievements in each of its core divisions,” said McCluggage, who joined the IDW Media Holdings board in September. “Its media unit, encompassing publishing and games as well as reimagining the entertainment production model, has achieved tremendous success and is poised for phenomenal growth.”

IDW Media Holdings is an integrated media company based in Stamford, CT, that includes IDW Publishing, IDW Games, IDW Entertainment, Top Shelf Productions, the San Diego Comic Art Gallery and CTM Media Group Inc.