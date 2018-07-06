Keri Russell is in talks to join Disney and Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: Episode IX. The casting would reunite her with the film’s director J.J. Abrams, who created her series Felicity, which ran from 1998-2002. In addition, Russell and Abrams worked together on Mission: Impossible III.

No word on who Russell would be playing.

Abrams is back in the director’s seat after relaunching the franchise with 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which made $2.06 billion at the worldwide box office.

Russell recently wrapped on the sixth and final season of FX’s acclaimed drama, The Americans.

Russell’s casting news first appeared in Variety.