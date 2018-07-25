The Kennedy Center Honors said that Cher, composer Philip Glass, Reba McEntire and jazz great Wayne Shorter will be the recipients of this year’s annual awards, which recognize artists who have made enduring and indelible marks on the culture. The organization also revealed that it will honor the creators of Hamilton with a special Kennedy Center Honors award.

The honorees will receive tributes at the 41st annual Kennedy Center Honors that will tape December 2 in Washington, DC, to be broadcast Wednesday, December 26 on CBS.

Hamilton writer and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda, director Thomas Kail, choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler and music director Alex Lacamoire will receive the unique Kennedy honor, for being “trailblazing creators of a transformative work that defies category.”

“The Kennedy Center Honors recognizes exceptional artists who have made enduring and indelible marks on our culture,” Kennedy Center chairman David M. Rubenstein said. “Cher is the consummate star, wowing generations of fans with her distinctive voice, blockbuster albums and glittering on-screen presence; Philip Glass is a modern-day Mozart whose works across opera, symphony, chamber music and film define contemporary music and simply transfix us; country songstress Reba McEntire has inspired us over five decades with her powerhouse voice and music that conveys heartfelt, heartwarming honesty; Wayne Shorter is a seminal artist, defying categorization while carrying forward the mantle of jazz; and the creators of Hamilton have literally and figuratively changed the face of American culture with daringly original, breathtakingly relevant work.”

Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss of White Cherry Entertainment will executive produce the special for the fourth consecutive year, with Weiss directing. The Kennedy Center Honors’ founding producer is George Stevens Jr.