EXCLUSIVE: It Comes at Night breakout Kelvin Harrison Jr. has been tapped to star in Waves, a dramatic musical in which he’ll reteam with director Trey Edward Shults and A24. Lucas Hedges, Sterling K. Brown and Taylor Russell also have signed on to the film, which will mark the third collaboration between A24 and Shults following 2015’s Krisha and last year’s It Comes at Night.

Said to be an energetic, affecting anthem of contemporary teenage life, the plot follows two young couples as they navigate the emotional minefield of growing up and falling in love.

Kevin Turen and Jim Wilson are producing the project, and filming is slated to begin next month in Florida.

Harrison recently appeared in the Sundance pics Monster, Assassination Nation and Monsters and Men, as well as the SXSW prize-winning film Jinn. His upcoming slate includes JT Leroy, starring Kristen Stewart and Diane Kruger; Luce with Naomi Watts and Octavia Spencer; and The Wolf Hour, which also stars Watts.

Harrison is repped by WME, Stagecoach Entertainment and Del, Shaw, Moonves.