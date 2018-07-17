EXCLUSIVE: Kelsey Grammer is set to star in The Space Between, an indie coming-of-age comedy set in the music industry world. Rachel Winter is directing a script by Will Aldis.

Set in the mid-1990s, the film centers on a young, wannabe A&R guy struggling to get out of the mail room and the older, crazy, forgotten rock ‘n’ roller (Grammer) who holds the key. Filming is set for Los Angeles. Steven Samuel, Milan Popelka and Michael Roiff are producers.

Grammer recently was set to topline Fox’s legal drama series Proven Innocent, which is slated for a midseason bow. On the film side, he stars alongside Kristen Bell and Seth Rogen in Netflix’s Like Father, which hits the streaming service August 3.

His production company Grammnet also is co-producing Hulu’s Light as a Feather, a 10-episode straight-to-series supernatural thriller with AwesomenessTV and Wattpad.

Grammer is repped by UTA and LINK Entertainment.