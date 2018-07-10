STXfilms said Kelly Clarkson has signed on to star in Uglydolls, its animated feature film based on the plush doll franchise. STX Entertainment snagged rights to the brand and is also prepping an animated TV series which will stream exclusively on Hulu.

Clarkson, with more than 25 million albums sold since winning the first American Idol, has been set to voice the lead character of “Moxy” and also perform original songs the feature, in which Moxy and her UglyDolls friends confront what it means to be different, struggle with their desire to be loved, and ultimately discover that you don’t have to be perfect to be amazing because who you truly are is what matters most.

Uglydolls previously set Pitbull for the voice cast (he also will contribute original songs) and already staked out a May 10, 2019 release date.

Created as a plush toy line by David Horvath and Sun-Min Kim, the Uglydoll brand quickly gained a cult following around the world and was named Toy of the Year by the Toy Industry Association in 2006. Uglydoll characters are distinct for their endearing “ugliness,” in a wonderful “uglyverse” where differences are celebrated and embraced.

Clarkson returns to the judging panel of NBC’s The Voice this fall for the series’ 15th season. She is repped by CAA and Starstruck Entertainment.