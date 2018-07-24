Cheryle Harrison, Executive Vice President, Ad Sales & Digital Operations for Katz Networks, is adding the newly created role of General Manager of Bounce to her responsibilities.

“As part of the initial core team that built and launched Bounce, Cheryle has been instrumental in the network’s development, growth and success since its inception. She is a strategic and skilled television executive and the perfect person to help insure that Bounce continues to grow and meet the needs of our consumers, advertisers and affiliates,” said Jonathan Katz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Katz Networks.

In addition to her GM role, Harrison will continue to direct day-to-day business operations of the Ad Sales and Digital Operations teams for all four Katz Networks which, in addition to Bounce, includes Escape, Grit and Laff. She manages the on-going development and expansion of the strong digital footprints of the Katz networks, including network websites and apps and corresponding web presences to service both affiliates and advertising sales partners.

Harrison has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting and digital media. Prior to joining Katz, she served in ascending positions with Turner Broadcasting. She has been recognized with awards from the National Black Chamber of Commerce and Cynopsis Media, which recently named her “One of the Top Women in Digital Media.”