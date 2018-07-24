Big Little Lies’ Kathryn Newton has been tapped to star in a new Netflix drama series written by Chris Keyser (Tyrant, The Last Tycoon) and directed by Marc Webb (The Amazing Spiderman franchise, 500 Days of Summer).

Described as a Lost meets Lord of the Flies, the untitled Chris Keyser drama revolves around young adults fighting for survival. Teens must take matters into their own hands when they return to their town from a trip cut short to find that everyone is missing and there’s no way out of the town. These teens will party, panic, grieve, fight, and ultimately have to decide how to deal with the unthinkable all under the lead of Allie, played by Newton. Allie, is at the center of leading this mysterious teenage world although always living in her older sister, Kim’s shadow. Allie inspires her sister to take charge of the group and supports her during the ensuing confrontation.

Webb and Keyser are set as executive producers. Production is set to get underway in September outside of Boston.

Newton will next be seen in drama Ben is Back, alongside Julia Roberts and Lucas Hedges set to premiere this December. Newton can most recently be seen in the Universal comedy Blockers, Greta Gerwig-directed Lady Bird and Fox Searchlight’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. She’ll also be returning to Season 2 of HBO’s Emmy-winning Big Little Lies.

