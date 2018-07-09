Friday Night Lights alum Kat Willis has booked a recurring role opposite Lily Rabe, Amy Brenneman and Hamish Linklater in TNT’s thriller drama series Tell Me Your Secrets (fka Deadlier Than the Male). Created and written by Harriet Warner (Call the Midwife) and produced by Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories and Turner’s Studio T, Tell Me Your Secrets revolves around a trio of characters, each with a mysterious and troubling past: Emma (Rabe) is a young woman who once looked into the eyes of a dangerous killer, John (Linklater) is a former serial predator desperate to find redemption, and Mary (Brenneman) is a grieving mother obsessed with finding her missing daughter, Theresa (Baker). As each of them is pushed to the edge, the truth about their pasts and motives grows ever murkier, blurring the lines between victim and perpetrator. Willis will play Diana Lord, a woman trying to balance her charity work with her struggle to parent a privileged daughter she can’t control. Willis, who played Joanne Street on Friday Night Lights, recurred on Nat Geo miniseries The Long Road Home and USA’s Queen of the South. She’ll next be seen opposite Jim Carrey in Showtime’s Kidding and in season 2 of AMC’s The Son. Willis is repped by Heather Collier of Collier Talent Agency.

Newcomer Grace Song is set for a recurring role opposite Jim Carrey in Showtime’s upcoming half-hour comedy series Kidding. Created by Dave Holstein, and directed by Carrey’s Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind helmer Michel Gondry, Kidding is a dark comedy about Jeff aka “Mr. Pickles” (Carrey), a children’s television icon who has to deal with a imploding personal life. Song will play Eliza, a 19-year-old college student who lives next door to Jeff. Song, repped by 831 Entertainment and Buchwald, is a recent NYU Tisch School of The Arts graduate. She most recently appeared on High Maintenance.