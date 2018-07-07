Romanian filmmaker Radu Jude’s I Do Not Care If We Go Down In History As Barbarians has taken the top Crystal Globe award at the 53rd Karlovy Vary International Film Festival. The Czech fest’s Special Jury Prize went to Ana Katz’s Sueño Florianópolis, and Olmo Omerzu was named best director for the film Winter Flies.
See the complete list of winners below.
As previously announced, the festival, which ran from June 29 – July 7, presented a Crystal Globe for Outstanding Contribution to World Cinema to actor and director Tim Robbins, and to Rain Man director Barry Levinson.
In all, the non-specialized festival, with three competitive categories, screened 236 films, with a total of 140,135 tickets sold, according to the festival. Among the films were 143 full-length and 38 short features; 55 documentary films (including 35 full-length). World premieres totaled 35 films, with eight international premieres and seven European premieres.
The fest was organized by Film Servis Festival Karlovy Vary, with Jiří Bartoška as president of the festival and Karel Och as an artistic director.
The complete list of winners:
GRAND PRIX – CRYSTAL GLOBE The $25,000 financial award is shared equally by the director and producer.
I Do Not Care If We Go Down in History as Barbarians
Directed by: Radu Jude
Romania, Czech Republic, France, Bulgaria, Germany, 2018
SPECIAL JURY PRIZE The $15,000 financial award is shared equally by the director and producer.
Sueño Florianópolis
Directed by: Ana Katz
Argentina, Brasil, France, 2018
BEST DIRECTOR AWARD
Olmo Omerzu for the film Winter Flies
Czech Republic, Slovenia, Poland, Slovakia, 2018
BEST ACTRESS AWARD
Mercedes Morán, Sueño Florianópolis
Directed by: Ana Katz
Argentina, Brasil, France, 2018
BEST ACTOR AWARD
Moshe Folkenflik, Redemption
Directed by: Joseph Madmony, Boaz Yehonatan Yacov
Israel, 2018
SPECIAL JURY MENTION
Jumpman
Directed by: Ivan I. Tverdovskiy
Russia, Lithuania, Ireland, France, 2018
SPECIAL JURY MENTION
History of Love
Directed by: Sonja Prosenc
Slovenia, Italy, Norway, 2018
EAST OF THE WEST GRAND PRIX
The $15,000 financial award is shared equally by the director and producer.
Suleiman Mountain
Directed by: Elizaveta Stishova
Kyrgyzstan, Russia, 2017
EAST OF THE WEST SPECIAL JURY PRIZE
The $10,000 financial award is shared equally by the director and producer.
Blossom Valley
Directed by: László Csuja
Hungary, 2018
GRAND PRIX FOR BEST DOCUMENTARY FILM
The $5,000 financial award goes to the director.
Putin’s Witnesses
Directed by: Vitaly Mansky
Latvia, Switzerland, Czech Republic, 2018
DOCUMENTARY SPECIAL JURY PRIZE
Walden
Directed by: Daniel Zimmermann
Switzerland, Austria, 2018
PRÁVO AUDIENCE AWARD
Rain Man
Directed by: Barry Levinson
USA, 1988
CRYSTAL GLOBE FOR OUTSTANDING ARTISTIC CONTRIBUTION TO WORLD CINEMA
Tim Robbins, USA
CRYSTAL GLOBE FOR OUTSTANDING ARTISTIC CONTRIBUTION TO WORLD CINEMA
Barry Levinson, USA
FESTIVAL PRESIDENT’S AWARD
Robert Pattinson, United Kingdom
FESTIVAL PRESIDENT’S AWARD FOR CONTRIBUTION TO CZECH
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Jaromír Hanzlík, Czech Republic
DOCS IN PROGRESS (5,000 Euro)
The Projectionist
Director: Yuriy Shylov
Producer: Gennady Kofman, Olha Beskhmelnytsina, Dirk Simon, Miroslaw Dembinski
Ukraine, Germany, Poland
A Special Mention was awarded to the Polish project Little Poland by Matej Bobrik.
EURIMAGES LAB PROJECT AWARD (50,000 Euro)
Normal
Director: Adele Tulli
Producer: Valeria Adilardi, Laura Romano, Luca Ricciardi
Italy, Sweden