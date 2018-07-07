Romanian filmmaker Radu Jude’s I Do Not Care If We Go Down In History As Barbarians has taken the top Crystal Globe award at the 53rd Karlovy Vary International Film Festival. The Czech fest’s Special Jury Prize went to Ana Katz’s Sueño Florianópolis, and Olmo Omerzu was named best director for the film Winter Flies.

See the complete list of winners below.

As previously announced, the festival, which ran from June 29 – July 7, presented a Crystal Globe for Outstanding Contribution to World Cinema to actor and director Tim Robbins, and to Rain Man director Barry Levinson.

In all, the non-specialized festival, with three competitive categories, screened 236 films, with a total of 140,135 tickets sold, according to the festival. Among the films were 143 full-length and 38 short features; 55 documentary films (including 35 full-length). World premieres totaled 35 films, with eight international premieres and seven European premieres.

The fest was organized by Film Servis Festival Karlovy Vary, with Jiří Bartoška as president of the festival and Karel Och as an artistic director.

The complete list of winners:

GRAND PRIX – CRYSTAL GLOBE The $25,000 financial award is shared equally by the director and producer.

I Do Not Care If We Go Down in History as Barbarians

Directed by: Radu Jude

Romania, Czech Republic, France, Bulgaria, Germany, 2018

SPECIAL JURY PRIZE The $15,000 financial award is shared equally by the director and producer.

Sueño Florianópolis

Directed by: Ana Katz

Argentina, Brasil, France, 2018

BEST DIRECTOR AWARD

Olmo Omerzu for the film Winter Flies

Czech Republic, Slovenia, Poland, Slovakia, 2018

BEST ACTRESS AWARD

Mercedes Morán, Sueño Florianópolis

Directed by: Ana Katz

Argentina, Brasil, France, 2018

BEST ACTOR AWARD

Moshe Folkenflik, Redemption

Directed by: Joseph Madmony, Boaz Yehonatan Yacov

Israel, 2018

SPECIAL JURY MENTION

Jumpman

Directed by: Ivan I. Tverdovskiy

Russia, Lithuania, Ireland, France, 2018

SPECIAL JURY MENTION

History of Love

Directed by: Sonja Prosenc

Slovenia, Italy, Norway, 2018

EAST OF THE WEST GRAND PRIX

The $15,000 financial award is shared equally by the director and producer.

Suleiman Mountain

Directed by: Elizaveta Stishova

Kyrgyzstan, Russia, 2017

EAST OF THE WEST SPECIAL JURY PRIZE

The $10,000 financial award is shared equally by the director and producer.

Blossom Valley

Directed by: László Csuja

Hungary, 2018

GRAND PRIX FOR BEST DOCUMENTARY FILM

The $5,000 financial award goes to the director.

Putin’s Witnesses

Directed by: Vitaly Mansky

Latvia, Switzerland, Czech Republic, 2018

DOCUMENTARY SPECIAL JURY PRIZE

Walden

Directed by: Daniel Zimmermann

Switzerland, Austria, 2018

PRÁVO AUDIENCE AWARD

Rain Man

Directed by: Barry Levinson

USA, 1988

CRYSTAL GLOBE FOR OUTSTANDING ARTISTIC CONTRIBUTION TO WORLD CINEMA

Tim Robbins, USA

CRYSTAL GLOBE FOR OUTSTANDING ARTISTIC CONTRIBUTION TO WORLD CINEMA

Barry Levinson, USA

FESTIVAL PRESIDENT’S AWARD

Robert Pattinson, United Kingdom

FESTIVAL PRESIDENT’S AWARD FOR CONTRIBUTION TO CZECH

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Jaromír Hanzlík, Czech Republic

DOCS IN PROGRESS (5,000 Euro)

The Projectionist

Director: Yuriy Shylov

Producer: Gennady Kofman, Olha Beskhmelnytsina, Dirk Simon, Miroslaw Dembinski

Ukraine, Germany, Poland

A Special Mention was awarded to the Polish project Little Poland by Matej Bobrik.

EURIMAGES LAB PROJECT AWARD (50,000 Euro)

Normal

Director: Adele Tulli

Producer: Valeria Adilardi, Laura Romano, Luca Ricciardi

Italy, Sweden