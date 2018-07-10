Justin Simien is set to continue to build on the success he created with the critically acclaimed film-turned-TV-series Dear White People. The writer-director has inked a deal with the Lionsgate Television Group to develop original series.

Lionsgate announced the overall deal Tuesday which has Simien developing and producing original programming for the Lionsgate Television Group. The news continues the working relationship between Simien and Lionsgate. The company released the Dear White People feature in 2014 and worked with Simien on the hit Netflix series, which recently was picked up for a third season.

“Lionsgate embraces the creative vision of its artists and is committed to ground-breaking original content for its audiences,” said Simien in a statement. “I couldn’t be more excited to expand my collaboration with Kevin, Chris and the rest of the television team on exciting new projects that speak to our diverse viewers while continuing to push the envelope creatively.”

Simien is the latest to board the roster of creative talent on the Lionsgate Television slate which includes Yvette Lee Bowser (Black-ish), Eric & Kim Tannenbaum (Two and a Half Men), Courtney Kemp (Power), Paul Feig (The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale), Eugenio Derbez & Ben O’Dell (Overboard, Instructions Not Included), Nashville’s Ed Zwick & Marshall Herskovitz, Joel Silver (The Matrix and Lethal Weapon franchises) and Dexter’s John Goldwyn, and others.

Simien is repped by WME and 42West.