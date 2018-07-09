Montreal’s Just For Laughs Festivals announced the winners to the 2018 Just For Laughs Awards Show Monday. The ceremony takes place on July 27 at the Grand Salon Opera at the Hyatt Regency in Montreal.

The festival awards pay tribute to the biggest names in comedy and taking the prize of Comedy Person of the Year is stand-up comedian and Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish, which propels her rising star in Hollywood even further. Haddish stars alongside Tracy Morgan in The Last O.G. and stars in the basketball comedy Uncle Drew. She recently hosted the MTV Movie and TV Awards and can be seen in the forthcoming Universal comedy Night School opposite Kevin Hart.

Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby’s stand-up special Nanette takes the trophy for Comedy Special of the Year. The Netflix special has been one of the most buzzworthy comedy shows of the year with its critical acclaim. New and old fans of Gadsby have been taking to social media to say how the special has changed the stand-up game with Gadsby’s brutally honest mix of comedy and personal storytelling.

Other winners from JFL include Jo Koy nabbed the award for Stand-Up Comedian of the Year, while Get Out standout and REL star Lil Rel Howery will be honored with Breakout Comedy Star of the Year. Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, who co-created GLOW, take the prize for Comedy Writers of the Year for their work on the Netflix hit.

The Just For Laughs Festival runs from July 11-29 in Montreal.