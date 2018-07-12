EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures has acquired U.S. rights to Just a Breath Away (Dans la brume), the French-language apocalyptic thriller directed by Daniel Roby and starring Romain Duris and Olga Kurylenko.

The deal was struck just ahead of its North American debut later tonight as the opening film of the Fantasia Film Festival in Montreal, and a 2019 theatrical release is in the works.

Duris and Kurylenko play parents who are desperately trying to save their daughter from a deadly toxic mist that has engulfed Paris after an earthquake. Only those lucky enough to escape to the rooftops of the city were able to survive; their daughter, who suffers from a genetic condition requiring her to live in a hermetic box that filters the air, is trapped below.

“This is a thrilling story of survival, set against the backdrop of an apocalyptic Paris,” said Tony Piantedosi, Gravitas’ director of acquisitions. “We are very excited to be partnering with the filmmaking team behind Just a Breath Away.”

Guillaume Lemans, Jimmy Bemon and Mathieu Delozier penned the script for the genre thriller. The Quebec-born Roby’s previous credits include Louis Cyr and Funkytown.

“I directed this for the French market but the story is universal, the backdrop is exotic and never seen before in a movie like this,” Roby said. “I hope the heart-wrenching dilemmas this family, in survival mode, is facing will captivate audiences all over the U.S.”

Piantedosi negotiated the deal with Aurelia Tahar, VP International Sales at TF1, which has already made deals in more than 130 territories.