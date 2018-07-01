Refresh for latest…: Make it four in a row for Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and its dino-might at the international box office. In 68 markets, the JA Bayona-helmed sequel grossed $56.1M this weekend to take the overseas cume to $667.6M. That lifts the global gobble to $932.4M with the $1B milestone in stomping distance.

JWFK saw an overall 50% offshore drop in the 4th session, and in several markets is seeing similar or stronger holds compared to 2015’s Jurassic World. That includes China where in weekend 3, JWFK grossed $15M to bring the Middle Kingdom total to $237.1M — topping the earlier film’s take. T-Rex stepped into the No. 2 position for the frame there, making way for local pic Animal World, an eccentric Manga adaptation that co-stars Michael Douglas and is estimated to be coming in with a $38M opening.

In a repeat of the past three weekends, Disney/Pixar’s Incredibles 2 is the No. 2 movie internationally as it continues a staggered summer rollout. The long-anticipated sequel had a $44.3M session in 36 markets for an overseas total of $207.1M — before the superhero family lands in many of the majors. It also passed $600M global with $646.8M to see the Brad Bird-helmed return leap over the original’s $633M worldwide.

Elsewhere, there were a handful of new entries at the international box office this session. They include Sicario: Day Of The Soldado which bagged $8.4M in 55 Sony and Lionsgate markets; Sony’s Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation which flew into Australia, taking advantage of the start of school holidays to get a jump on rollout and landing ahead of the 2015 pic; and in India, Fox Star scored its 2nd best opening ever with Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju at $21.6M.

Breakdowns on the films above and more are being updated below.

