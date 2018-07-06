The dinosaurs of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom have stomped across the $1B mark worldwide, making this the 7th film ever to achieve the milestone for Universal. The breakdown on the U/Amblin Entertainment sequel is $304.8M domestic and $700.7M at the international box office through Thursday. The global tally is $1,005.5M with Japan still to come.

The JA Bayona-directed entry to the classic franchise bowed overseas ahead of domestic in a staggered rollout that began in early June and backed by a mighty marketing campaign. Staking out a smart chunk of real estate, going before the World Cup, it saw play-through as the dominant force at offshore turnstiles with no major challenge in its path.

It was the No. 1 movie overseas for four straight weekends, and kept China’s turnstiles spinning at the top for two. In the Middle Kingdom, it is the 2nd biggest import of the year and the 5th of all time.

Globally, the Chris Pratt/Bryce Dallas Howard-starrer held No. 1 for three weeks and was No. 1 in North America for two.

Crossing the $1B threshold makes Universal the only studio apart from Disney to have at least two titles in three separate franchises reach these heights. For Uni that’s both recent Jurassic World movies, the last two Fast & Furious entries and Despicable Me 3 and Minions.

JWFK also becomes the 3rd movie of 2018 to hit $1B and the first non-Disney title. It actually crossed a bit earlier than we expected when last weekend’s numbers came in — North America was stronger than expected this week.

Universal now has the No. 7 and No. 8 biggest franchises of all-time: Fast & Furious and Jurassic World, with $5.1B and $4.7B, respectively.

The Top 5 markets on JWFK are China ($245.2M), the UK ($47M), Korea ($45.8M), Mexico ($26.4M) and France ($24.6M).