God creates dinosaurs. God destroys dinosaurs. God creates man. Man destroys God. Man creates Jeff Goldblum.

Last week Londoners got a giant inflatable Donald Trump baby. This week they get a giant Jeff Goldblum-out-of-Jurassic Park statue. The latter has popped up right next to the capital’s iconic Tower Bridge and is puzzling and wowing tourists and locals alike.

The hefty, bare-chested Goldblum effigy, a homage to his Jurassic Park character Dr Ian Malcolm, was erected by Sky’s subscription service NowTV, which is is marking 25 years since Spielberg’s dino hit first graced the big screen. The service is offering up the movie as part of a subscription package.

The bizarre 330lb statue, which measures 25ft (7.6m), was apparently 250 hours in the making and will be sticking around until next week…when it relocates to MoMA (not really). The statue has become a trending topic on social media where Londoners have largely been bemused but tickled by the stunt…

It’s not the giant Jeff Goldblum statue we deserve. But it’s the giant Jeff Goldblum statue we need right now. https://t.co/zNPc7jA5Yf — Hazel Hayes (@TheHazelHayes) July 18, 2018

…though it isn’t without sceptics: