Julie Chen is standing by the statement she released Friday on Twitter in support of her husband, CBS chairman and CEO Leslie Moonves, following a New Yorker exposé in which six women accused him of sexual misconduct.

“Some of you may be aware of what has been going on in my life for the past few days,” Chen said, addressing viewers on The Talk. “I have issued the one and only statement I will ever make on this topic on Twitter. And I will stand by that statement today, tomorrow, forever.”

In her statement Friday, Chen wrote “I have known my husband, Leslie Moonves, since the late ’90s, and I have been married to him for almost 14 years. Leslie is a good man and a loving father, devoted husband and inspiring corporate leader. He has always been a kind, decent and moral human being. I fully support my husband and stand behind him and his statement.”

In a statement in response to the allegation Moonves told the New Yorker, “I recognize that there were times decades ago when I may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances. Those were mistakes, and I regret them immensely. But I always understood and respected—and abided by the principle—that ‘no’ means ‘no,’ and I have never misused my position to harm or hinder anyone’s career.”

Chen is host of The Talk and Big Brother on CBS.