TV host Julie Chen is voicing her support for her husband Leslie Moonves, following a New Yorker exposé in which six women accuse the CBS chairman and CEO of sexual misconduct.

“I have known my husband, Leslie Moonves, since the mid-90s, and I have been married to him for almost 14 years,” she wrote. “Leslie is a good man and loving father, devoted husband and inspiring corporate leader. He has always been a kind, decent and moral human being. I fully support my husband and stand behind him and his statement.”

In a statement in response to the allegation Moonves told the New York, “I recognize that there were times decades ago when I may have made some women uncomfortable by making advance. Those were mistakes, and I regret them immensely. But I always understood and respected—and abided by the principle—that ‘no’ means ‘no,’ and I have never misused my position to harm or hinder anyone’s career.”

CBS issued a statement saying it takes allegations of workplace misconduct seriously, but added, “We do not believe, however, that the picture of our company created in The New Yorker represents a larger organization that does its best to treat its tens of thousands of employees with dignity and respect.”

Chen has been the host CBS’ reality show Big Brother since its debut in July 2000 in the U.S. She also is a co-host and moderator of CBS daytime show The Talk.