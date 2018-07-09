LD Entertainment, Lionsgate, and Roadside Attractions have partnered for the U.S. distribution of Ben Is Back starring Julia Roberts and Lucas Hedges.

The acquisition was announced by Mickey Liddell of LD Entertainment, Lionsgate President of Acquisitions and Co-Productions Jason Constantine, and Roadside Attractions co-founders Howard Cohen & Eric d’Arbeloff. The film is set for a December 7 release date.

The drama was written by Oscar-nominated Peter Hedges (What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, Pieces of April) and follows 19-year-old Ben Burns (Hedges) who unexpectedly returns home to his family’s suburban home on Christmas Eve morning. Ben’s mother, Holly (Roberts), is relieved and welcoming but wary of her son staying clean. Over a turbulent 24 hours, new truths are revealed, and a mother’s undying love for her son is tested as she does everything in her power to keep him safe. The film also stars Courtney B. Vance and Kathryn Newton.

Black Bear Pictures & Color Force produced the film with 30WEST and Black Bear fully financing the project. The film was produced by Hedges along with Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, and Teddy Schwarzman. Executive Producers are Daniel Steinman, Micah Green, Dan Friedkin, Ben Stillman, Michael Heimler, Jane Evans, Mickey Liddell, and Pete Shilaimon. CAA handled US sales while Sierra/Affinity is handling foreign sales.