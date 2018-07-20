Amazon Studios used its big Comic-Con presentation today to unveil the premiere date for Homecoming, its psychological thriller starring Julia Roberts in her TV series-starring debut and directed by Mr. Robot‘s Sam Esmail. The half-hour series will bow Friday, November 2, on Prime Video.

The streaming service also showed fans a first-look teaser from the series, which is based on the popular Gimlet Media podcast. (Check out the video above and the teaser art below.) It acquired rights to the project a year ago with a two-season pickup.

Roberts plays Heidi Bergman, a caseworker at the Homecoming Transitional Support Center, a Geist Group facility helping soldiers transition back to civilian life. Walter Cruz (Stephan James) is one of these soldiers, eager to begin the next phase of his life. Overseeing Heidi and the facility is Colin Belfast (Bobby Cannavale), an ambitious company man whose manic demands point to questionable motives.

Four years later, Heidi has started a new life, living with her mother (Sissy Spacek) and working as a small-town waitress, when a Department of Defense auditor (Shea Whigham) comes to her with questions about why she left the facility. Heidi begins to realize there’s a whole other story behind the story she’s been telling herself.

Jeremy Allen White, Alex Karpovsky, Dermot Mulroney and Hong Chau co-star in the drama produced by Universal Cable Productons.

Esmail is producing via his Esmail Corp along with Chad Hamilton of Anonymous Content and the podcast’s creators Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg. Also producing are Alicia Van Couvering and Gimlet’s Chris Giliberti, Alex Blumberg and Matt Lieber.

Roberts also will serve as executive producer through her RedOm; her partners Lisa Gillan and Marisa Gill are co-executive producers.

Here’s the teaser art: