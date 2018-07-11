Madison Lawlor and Mia Serafino (Shameless) have been cast as the leads of Juicy Stories, E!’s hourlong dramedy pilot inspired by Juicy Couture founders Pamela Skaist-Levy and Gela Nash-Taylor, from Sex and the Cityalums Michael Patrick King and Amy B. Harris, Warner Horizon Scripted TV and Universal Cable Productions.

Rounding out the young and predominantly female cast of the pilot are Tanner Stine (Here & Now), Shane Coffey (Pretty Little Liars), Rachel Axelrod, Anne Bedian (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Marisela Zumbado (Banshee), Jenn An and Jade Payton. In total, seventeen of the pilot’s series regulars, recurring and guest stars are female.

Juicy Stories is the story of how two women in their 20s created the iconic “Juicy” tracksuit and turned their $200 investment into a billion-dollar business — and a life-long friendship. Inspired by the lives of Skaist-Levy and Gela Nash-Taylor, Juicy Stories tells the tale of two women who made clothes, made mistakes, made babies — and made one of the most iconic brands of the 1990s, Juicy Couture. These “Juicy Stories” — both aspirational and sensational — flash back to Los Angeles in the 1990s and are narrated on camera and in the present by the real Pam (Lawfor) and Gela (Serafino), still business partners and best friends.

Skaist-Levy and Nash-Taylor met while working together at a Los Angeles boutique and became friends, setting up shop in Gela’s one-bedroom Hollywood apartment. The initial $200 investment led to a a $50 million sale of the duo’s casual wear company to Liz Claiborne. Juicy Stories, inspired by the memoir The Glitter Plan, by Skaist-Levy and Nash-Taylor, is produced by Michael Patrick King Productions in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television and Universal Cable Productions. King and Harris will serve as executive producers; Skaist-Levy and Nash-Taylor as producers.

Lawlor’s Pam is effervescent, warm, with a powerful creative streak and a unique sense of herself and her talent. Pam begins Juicy Couture with her new friend Gela and before long, they are working their butts off to succeed.

Serafino’s Gela is smart, determined, hard-working, very cool Los Angeles girl with a personal style that is glamourous and completely her own. After buddying up with Pam, they start Juicy Couture and begin to turn the fashion business on its ear with their own sense of style, smarts and sheer hard work.

Stine plays Drew, Gela’s sexy, charismatic, actor/musician husband. Coffey plays Jeff, Pam’s husband – a talented indie movie director who is smart, funny, and his wife’s greatest champion. Axelrod plays Sheila, the ballsy, brash and brilliant New York sales rep for Juicy. Bedian plays Hafiza, the mysterious and highly skilled pattern cutter for Juicy.

Zumbado plays Juana, the hardworking, no frills Juicy Warehouse Manager. An has been cast as Patti, a young woman with rock and roll style, who is Juicy’s first designer. Payton will play Lucy,”an outgoing young woman who becomes Juicy’s fearless brand ambassador.

Lawlor just wrapped female lead in the indie Unbound and currently stars in Lionsgate’s The Honor List. She is repped by Zero Gravity Management and Robin Nassif at Media Artists Group.

Serafino co-starred on NBC’s Crowded and recently wrapped the female lead in Bret Easton Ellis’ upcoming film, Smiley Face Killers. She is repped by CAA and Luber Roklin Entertainment.

Stine stars in the YouTube Red series Impulse. His series credits also include Alan Ball’s Here & Now on HBO and Go90’s Zac and Mia. He is repped by Untitled Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham.

Coffey is best known for playing the recurring character of Holden on Pretty Little Liars. He also co-stars opposite Jason Momoa and Cary Elwes, in the thriller Sugar Mountain and just wrapped shooting a feature about Scotland’s Robert the Bruce. He is repped by Pakula King and Industry Entertainment.

Axelrod, a standup comedian, can be seen in the indies Stoop Sale and Things I Don’t Understand. She is repped by Brady, Brannon & Rich and Freeze Frame Entertainment.

Bedian can be seen in the lead role in Robert Nazar Arjoyan’s short film I Promised Her Life, currently screening across the country in over 20 film festivals. She might be best recognized from her guest star on The Palestinian Chicken episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm. Bedian is repped by Pearl Hanan of Pearl Hanan Management and Attorney Neil Meyer of Meyer and Downs.

Zumbado is recurring on the upcoming season of Showtime’s The Affair. She has had supporting roles in Pitch Perfect 2 as well as in Lila & Eve with Jennifer Lopez. Prior recurring roles include Banshee (Cinemax) and The Originals (CW). She is repped by CESD and Generate.

After a stint on America’s Top Model, where she was a fan favorite and the first Korean-American contestant on the show, An pursued acting. She has guest starred on The Mindy Project, Grey’s Anatomy, The Mick, Bosch and a multi-episode arc on FX’s You’re the Worst. An is repped by Justine Hunt with Hines and Hunt Entertainment.

Payton was a series regular role on Dan Harmon’s YouTube Red show Good Game and is recurring on the fourth season of CW’s iZombie. She is repped by DDO, Industry Entertainment and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher.