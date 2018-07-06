A judge dismissed a restraining order which sought to permanently bar a memorabilia collector from involvement in Stan Lee’s affairs, citing confusion over who legitimately represented the Marvel Comics icon.

Attorney Tom Lallas said he appeared in court today to argue for a permanent restraining order against Keya Morgan, who had inserted himself into Lee’s affairs. Lallas said he was confronted, in court, by other lawyers who also claimed to represent Lee.

“It was very unusual,” said Lallas, who was asked by the Los Angeles Police Department detective investigating claims of elder abuse to step in as legal guardian. “It has never happened to me in 40 years.”

Judge Pro Tem Ruth Kleman, citing confusion over who represented Lee, dismissed the request for a permanent restraining order without prejudice — meaning it could be refiled at any time.

Among the various conditions of the restraining order was that Morgan must stay at least 100 yards away from Lee and his home. The paperwork also states that “Mr. Lee has a large estate worth over $50 million and therefore is vulnerable to financial predators.”

Fired in February after several years working with Lee, Lallas says in the filing that he “along with law enforcement and Adult Protective Services, believes that Mr. Morgan is unduly influencing Mr. Lee and isolating him.”

Morgan was arrested by LAPD on suspicion of filing a false police report, allegedly concerning a supposed break-in incident at Lee’s residence. Out on $20,000 bail, Morgan is due in court on the matter early next month.

At the time of Morgan’s arrest, Lee and his family were granted a 48-hour RO against the business manager.