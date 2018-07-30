Jordan Peele’s social thriller Us begins production today with young castmembers Shahadi Wright Joseph, Evan Alex, Madison Curry, Cali Sheldon and Noelle Sheldon joining alongside Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Anna Diop. The already announced cast includes Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss and Tim Heidecker.

The pic, which Peele also wrote, opens on March 15, 2019. Us will be shot entirely in California with a portion of production occurring on the Universal Studios backlot. Joseph is the voice of the young Nala in Disney’s upcoming live-remake of The Lion King while Mateen can next be seen in Aquaman.

Peele won the best original screenplay Oscar for Get Out. Peele produces through his Monkeypaw Productions, alongside Sean McKittrick and Jason Blum. Also serving in this capacity is Monkeypaw’s Ian Cooper.

The filmmaker is joined by a talented creative team that includes cinematographer Mike Gioulakis, production designer Ruth De Jong, editor Nicholas Monsour, costume designer Kym Barrett and composer Michael Abels. Daniel Lupi serves as EP.