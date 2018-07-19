EXCLUSIVE: Jordan Peele’s Us continues to beef up its cast, with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Anna Diop the latest to join the thriller starring The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Elisabeth Moss, Black Panther stars Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke, and Tim Heidecker.

Peele is writing and directing the pic, the follow-up to his Oscar-nominated Get Out. The new pic is described as a social thriller and is based on Peele’s original idea. It’ll open in theaters March 15, 2019 via Universal.

Us is being produced via Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions, the first film under its first-look deal with Universal. Peele is producer alongside Sean McKittrick and Jason Blum, as well as Monkeypaw’s Ian Cooper.

Abdul-Mateen II’s credits include The Greatest Showman, First Match and Netflix’s The Get Down. He’s next up in Warner Bros’ upcoming DC tentpole Aquaman. He is repped by Gersh, Anonymous Content and Bloom Hergott.

Diop’s credits include Amazon’s Bosch, Fox’s 24: Legacy and the upcoming DC Comics series Titans. She is with CAA, Stagecoach and Hansen, Jacobson.