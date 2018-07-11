Tim Heidecker, the co-creator of Adult Swim’s Tim and Eric’s Bedtime Stories, has joined Jordan Peele’s horror thriller Us. He joins a cast that already includes Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke and Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss.

The pic, which opens on March 15, 2019, has a plot that is being kept under wraps. It is Peele’s follow-up to his Best Picture Oscar nominee Get Out. That social horror pic was a commercial and critical and tour de force, made for $4.5 million and amassing $255.4M at the global box office. It landed four Oscar noms in all, and Peele won for Original Screenplay.

Us is being produced via Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions alongside Sean McKittrick and Jason Blum. Also producing is Monkeypaw’s Ian Cooper.

Heidecker was recently seen in Ant-Man and the Wasp and Max Winkler’s Flower. Next up is the comedy series Moonbase 8.

He is repped by UTA, Rise Management and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern.