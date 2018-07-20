Filmmaker Jon Schnepp,, a key writer and director for Adult Swim’s Metalocalypse, has died from complications following a stroke last week. He was 51 and passed yesterday, according to his fiance.

Metalocalypse aired from 2006 through 2012. The program centered on a melodic death metal band, Dethklok, using their music and black comedy to weave a parody of metal culture.

“It is with a broken heart the Schnepp family and I must announce the passing of our beloved Jon Schnepp, who died peacefully on July 19, 2018,” fiance Holly Payne wrote on Twitter. “Jon ultimately succumbed to the effects of a massive stroke. He had a blood clot removed from his left carotid artery, but the bleeding could not be stopped. Irreparable and catastrophic damage was caused to both hemispheres and all brain activity ceased. His sister Deborah and I had to make the difficult decision to take him off of life support. There was no possible way for him to recover.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for his medical expenses, with a goal of $150,000. So far, the fund has raised more than $100,000.

Patton Oswalt tweeted a tribute to his friend. “Jon Schnepp, a truly creative and good-hearted man, has passed away. If you can, please help Holly with the massive, life-crushing medical bills? Let’s help someone who’s been devastated.”

Schnepp is survived by Payne, his sister, Deborah, his mother, Miriam, and his father, David. No memorial plans have been announced.