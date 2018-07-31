Jolene Purdy (Orange Is The New Black) is set for a recurring role on the fourth season of Syfy’s The Magicians. Based on the best-selling novels by Lev Grossman, The Magicians centers on Quentin Coldwater (Jason Ralph) and his 20-something friends as they discover their magical abilities and ward off evil creatures who threaten to destroy the magical world they’ve come to know. Purdy will play Shoshana, a maenad, a bright and highly emotional magical creature tasked with tending to notorious party god Bacchus; she stands as gatekeeper between the deity and an old buddy who desperately seeks him. Purdy won a SAG award for her role as Stephanie in Orange is the New Black. She most recently recurred on Fox series The Resident and previously starred in CBS drama Under The Dome. Purdy is repped by Abrams Artists Agency and Bernard Kira of BMK-ENT.

Being Human alum Sam Huntington has booked a recurring role on A Million Little Things, DJ Nash’s upcoming hour-long ABC comedy series from ABC Studios, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment. Written by Nash and directed by James Griffiths, the series revolves around a group of friends from Boston who bonded under unexpected circumstances and are now ‘stuck’ in their respective lives. While some have achieved success, others are struggling in their careers and relationships. When one of them dies unexpectedly, the event serves as a wake-up call the others need to finally start living. Huntington will play Tom, a mystery man from Maggie’s (Allison Miller) past. In addition to Losing It, Huntington also recently starred in Seven Stages To Achieve Eternal Bliss By Passing Through The Gateway Chosen By The Holy Storsh, which premiered this year at the Tribeca Film Festival. Known for his role as Josh in Syfy’s Being Human, Huntington’s other recent television credits include a starring role in Fox’s Rosewood. He’s repped by APA, Industry Entertainment and attorney Harris Hartman.