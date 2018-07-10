Todd Phillips’ Joker origins feature has been officially greenlit by Warner Bros. and will go before the cameras in September. Deadline broke the exclusive news on this project back in August 2017. The plan is for the pic to be released under a new DC banner. Release still TBD.

Warner Bros’ DC label, outside of Wonder Woman and Suicide Squad, hit a wall with Justice League last fall which significantly under-performed making $657.9M. The hope is that the brand will be revived with the upcoming James Wan-directed Aquaman as well as Phillips’ gritty reported $55M production which is set in the ’80s.

In addition, there’s New Line’s Shazam! on April 5, and Wonder Woman 1984 on Nov. 1, 2019. Even though this Joker pic is happening, Warner Bros. is still developing another one with Jared Leto in the role.

Martin Scorsese is no longer producing this version of the Joker as his dance card is full. However, Scorsese’s producer Emma Tillinger Koskoff is still aboard here with Richard Baratta as EP.