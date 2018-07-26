John Stamos’ St. Amos Productions is expanding its footprint, with the naming of Bret Slater as President of Production. In his new role, Slater will be charged with expanding the company’s portfolio from scripted series into all verticals of film and television.

“I am a huge fan of the shows Bret has produced,” said Stamos. “His sensibilities are perfectly matched for the tone of projects I want to make. Bret’s got the knowledge and experience to evolve St. Amos Productions.”

Slater is a veteran producer having spent nearly the past decade working with Mark Wahlberg and Stephen Levinson on series Ballers, Shooter and How to Make it in America.

“It’s really exciting to have an opportunity to work with an industry vet like Stamos,” said Slater. “He has seamlessly navigated television, film and streaming services and we’re looking forward to growing the company and forming partnerships that build on John’s successes as a producer.”

Stamos is an executive producer of Netflix’s Emmy-nominated Fuller House and will appear in Greg Berlanti’s new fall series You, which just received an early Season 2 renewal, on Lifetime. Stamos is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and WME.