John Malone will retire from the Charter Communications board of directors, but continue to serve as a director emeritus.

The 77-year-old Malone said in a statement that he resigned from the board in order to reduce travel and focus on fewer board positions.

“I remain heavily invested in Charter, both financially and emotionally, and am excited about its prospects,” Malone said in the statement.

The company nominated SiriusXM CEO Jim Meyer to fill the vacancy.

The news comes a week after Malone announced he was stepping down from the Lionsgate board.

It’s hard to envision the executive slowing down.

The media mogul is well regarded in media and telecommunications circles. The “Cable Cowboy” built up cable giant TCI, which he sold to AT&T for more than $50 billion in 1999.

As chairman of Liberty Global, he heads the world’s largest international television and broadcast company with operations in 11 European countries. He has stakes in such diverse holdings as the Atlanta Braves baseball team, Formula 1 auto racing and Discover Communications (which this spring completed its $14.6 billion deal for cable TV Scripps).

Malone also is the largest private landowner in the United States, with 2.2 million acres in nine states, according to Bloomberg News.