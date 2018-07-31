Jodie Foster has signed with CAA in all areas.

The Accused and Silence of the Lambs actress and Money Monster filmmaker previously was repped by ICM’s Joe Funicello for acting throughout her career up until his retirement, and UTA for directing since 2012. Foster continues to be represented by attorney Matt Saver.

Foster recently appeared on screen in Drew Pearce’s noir thriller Hotel Artemis, and she has also been busy with television episodic directing including Netflix’s Black Mirror, House of Cards, and Orange is the New Black, the latter earning her a nomination for a 2014 Primetime Emmy in the comedy series directing category and a DGA nom. Foster also received a DGA nom for her TV drama directing work on House of Cards.

Foster has been nominated for four Oscars including best supporting actress for Taxi Driver, and lead actress for Nell, The Accused and The Silence of the Lambs. She took home trophies for The Accused and Silence of the Lambs.

As an actress Foster counts 40 films, and she made her feature directorial debut with 1991’s Little Man Tate. Her directing credits were followed by Home for the Holidays, The Beaver and Money Monster making its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival two years ago.

In 2013 she received the Cecil B. DeMille Award from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for Lifetime Achievement. Additionally, in 2016 Foster was awarded with the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film from BAFTA Los Angeles.