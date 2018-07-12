“Our President – the orange guy Trump- is in Belgium right now – at the NATO Summit, fighting over how many ways they will split the check,” Jimmy Kimmel told his late night viewers about POTUS’s latest.

“Things got off to a rocky start at a breakfast meeting with the NATO Secretary General, where Trump complained that he wants other countries to spend more for defense.”

Donald Trump attacking others for not paying their fair share “is ballsy – It’s basically the Trump business plan,” Kimmel reminded.

Trump was especially hard on Germany, whose chancellor is a) female and b) known to have had a close relationship with President Barack Obama who Trump most loves to hate. At the breakfast, Trump accused Germany of being “totally controlled by Russia,” Kimmel said. “Which is also a good one coming from him,” Kimmel snarked.

“He attacks Germany for making a deal with Russia – on his way to make a deal with Russia.”

But White House Chief of Staff John Kelly may have stolen the show at the breakfast, with his eye rolling and fidgeting as Trump was attacking Germany.

“It was like he was on a blind date with a woman who turned out to be his cousin,” Kimmel described, better than had any news pundit at the time.

So many news talking heads noted Kelly’s behavior, two seats away from Trump at the table, that White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders felt the need to explain.

“So she released a statement. This is real – we did not make this up,” Kimmel clarified, because it sounded so much like comedy:

“She said John Kelly ‘was displeased because he was expecting a full breakfast and there were only pastries and cheese.’

“Is this NATO or the Hometown Buffet? What’s going on?” Kimmel head-scratched.