“The President was up past his bedtime last night, lashing out after the President of Iran said: ‘America should know that peace with Iran is the mother of all peace, and war with Iran is the mother of all wars’,” Jimmy Kimmel said in his monologue, bringing his viewers up to date.

To that, Trump responded with “the mother of all caps,” Kimmel joked, writing:

“To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS!”

Kimmel found it odd Trump would react so strongly to typical Iranian rhetoric. “These people have the words ‘Death to America’ on their license plate frames. This is not an unusual circumstance, this is their thing,” Kimmel explained.

He wondered why Trump would threaten them with nuclear war, “when he let Vladmir Putin practically run his fingers through his hair.”

“Could it be that Trump is trying to use Iran to distract us from whatever he’s up to with Russia?”

The ABC late-night host looked at old Trump tweets to look for clues.

Trump in 2012: “Now that Obama’s poll numbers are in tailspin watch for him to launch a strike in Libya or Iran. He is desperate.”

Later that year: “@BarackObama will attack Iran in order to get re-elected.”

Trump in 2013: “I predict that President Obama will at some point attack Iran in order to save face!”

More Trump tweeting: “Remember what I previously said. Obama will someday attack Iran in order to show how tough he is.”

Observed Kimmel: “And now look at who’s threatening Iran to show how tough he is. He does know those tweets don’t just disappear, right? Is it possible he thinks he’s on Snapchat?”