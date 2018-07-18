The day after President Donald Trump stood next to Vladimir Putin and said he did not see reason why Russia would interfere in our presidential election, Jimmy Kimmel dove into the ‘would’ versus ‘wouldn’t’ controversy on his ABC late night show.

“The news today is that our President is a liar, and not even a good one,” Kimmel marveled. “President Trump today, in an attempt to explain what the Helsinki was going through his cotton candy-covered head when he stood next to Vladimir Putin and took sides with Russia over our own American intelligence agencies, now says it was just a tiny little slip-up. Even smaller than his fists.”

“Because I have to say, when you said “I don’t see any reason why it would be Russia,” for a minute there it almost seemed like you were hiding something from us. Like there was something Putin knew about you that you wanted him to keep quiet.”

“Now it all makes sense. He totally meant to say ‘Wouldn’t be.’ Instead it came out ‘would’.”

Kimmel wondered “which genius” in Trump’s administration came up with this idea.

“I bet it was Melania. She hates him the most,” Kimmel speculated.

To help Trump with his trouble distinguishing ‘would’ from ‘wouldn’t’, Kimmel introduced an educational clip he thought might help, starring Grover, and brought to you by the letters K, G and B.