On The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon and Tariq from The Roots turned some of this week’s President Donald Trump twitter tirades to music. It marks the second time in a week the NBC late-night star has waded into the crowded waters of late-night political humor.
Last time, Fallon took note of Trump’s controversial meeting with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin. With even Fox News Channel now on Trump’s Fake News list after some of its stars took issue with Trump’s Helsinki summit, Fallon-as-Trump announced the launch of Trump News Network, “the only network that tells the truth and nothing but the truth, so help me Vlad.”