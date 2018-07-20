Tonight Show star Jimmy Fallon waded deeper into the crowded waters of late-night political humor, unveiing Trump News Network.

With even Fox News Channel now on Trump’s Fake News list after some of its stars took issue with his controversial meeting with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin, Fallon/Trump declared Trump News Network to be “the only network that tells the truth and nothing but the truth, so help me Vlad.”

“The only way to ensure the news you’re watching is not fake is if I’m the one delivering it, which is why I’m starting the Trump News Network,” be-wigged Fallon explained, calling it the one and only network that’s “100% fair and 112% factual.”

To those critics who blasted POTUS for saying in Helsinki he takes Putin’s word about Russian election tampering over his own intel agencies, Fallon/Trump scoffed, “Not true” saying he has a lot of faith in the “FBI, CIA, NCIS, CVS and Law & Order: SVU.”