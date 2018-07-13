Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Chole Sevigny, Tilda Swinton, Steve Buscemi and Selena Gomez have been set to star in The Dead Don’t Die, a zombie comedy film from Jim Jarmusch. Production is now underway.

It is the third team-up of Jarmusch and Focus, which distributed the writer-director’s Broken Flowers (2015) and The Limits of Control (2009).

Jarmusch most recently made 2006’s Gimme Danger, a documentary about punk rockers The Stooges, and Paterson starring Driver.

Focus Features and Universal Pictures International will distribute The Dead Don’t Die worldwide.