MTV’s hit Jersey Shore revival, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, will return for a second season with a two-hour premiere on August 23. A first-look teaser for the new season, released today, includes a pregnancy and a wedding. (you can watch it below)

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation helped propel MTV to its best third quarter primetime ratings average among the target adults 18-34 demographic (Live+3) since 2011, the peak of the original Jersey Shore‘s success.. MTV is the fastest growing network in primetime among the Top 50 nets across cable and broadcast in the young demo, up 46% vs. the same period one year ago. Q3 was MTV’s fourth straight quarter of year-over-year prime ratings growth, its best streak in seven years, also since 2011. The network has four of TV’s top 10 unscripted series with Jersey Shore: Family Vacation at No. 1, Teen Mom 2 at No. 2, Ex on the Beach at No. 5 and Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant at No. 8.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation features original housemates Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio,” Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino as they reunite for the vacation of a lifetime.

The Shore franchise includes MTV’s Floribama Shore; Geordie Shore in the UK; Gandia Shore in Spain; Warsaw Shore in Poland; Acapulco Shore in Mexico; and Super Shore.