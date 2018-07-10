Jeremy Jordan (Supergirl, Smash) will round out the Broadway cast of this fall’s American Son, joining the previously announced stars Kerry Washington (Scandal) and Steven Pasquale (Rescue Me).

Jordan’s casting was announced today, and marks the actor’s return to Broadway since his stint on the CW series Supergirl. Jordan’s previous Broadway productions include Newsies and Bonnie & Clyde.

American Son, written by Christopher Demos-Brown and directed by Kenny Leon, will be Jordan’s first role in a non-musical Broadway production. He’ll play the character of Officer Paul Larkin.

“I’m thrilled for the opportunity to join this remarkably talented group of artists,” Jordan said. “I’ve been dying to return to Broadway for quite some time, and American Son is everything I could ask for: challenging, timely, intimate, and a vast departure from anything else I’ve ever done.

“What I love most about this piece is that from the moment the lights come up, it forces us to listen. Even when we disagree, even when we know we must be right, it reminds us we still have to listen to each other, and for some reason that’s something I think we collectively decided to stop doing a long time ago. I’m very excited to be joining Kenny Leon and this fantastic cast to tell this incredibly important story.”

The play is set in a Florida police station in the middle of the night, with a separated interracial couple (Washington, Pasquale) attempting to locate their missing 18-year-old son, whose empty car was found during a traffic stop.

The cast will also include Eugene Lee as a police lieutenant.

American Son will begin performances at the Booth Theatre on Saturday, October 6, with an official opening night set for Sunday, November 4. Producers are Jeffrey Richards, Simpson Street LLC, Rebecca Gold, Will Trice, Stephen Byrd, Alia Jones-Harvey, Bruce Robert Harris & Jack W. Batman, Greenleaf Productions, Van Kaplan and Gabrielle Palitz.

Jordan is represented by ICM Partners and Schachter Entertainment.