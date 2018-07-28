In her first TCA
at-bat as head of Amazon Studios
, Jennifer Salke
confirmed Season 5 of Transparent
will happen and will be its last, but was short on details at TCA.
“We are planning Season 5 of that show. What form it takes” hasn’t quite been settled on yet creatively, she told tantalized TV critics. She said she met with show creator Jill Soloway
, teasing critics some more with word that Soloway talked about something “she is incredibly excited about” beyond Transparent
“so, all good.”
Salke promised Season 5 will “give Transparent fans the closure they long for and do right by fans and we would only want to behave that way.”
Asked if she could address what will become of Jeffrey Tambour
’s character, Salke said, “I really can’t. I wish I could. I was going to try to accelerate news about this, but could not get it done in time” adding “I want Jill to own that space; I want her to drive that.”
Last February, more than three months
after first being accused of sexual harassment on the set of Transparent
, Tambor
was officially off the Amazon
series. The announcement followed an investigation by Amazon into multiple allegations of misconduct by the Golden Globe and Emmy winner.
Last November, Tambor, who played Maura Pfefferman on the barrier-shattering series, said, “I don’t see how I can return to Transparent,” citing the growing claims against him and “the politicized atmosphere that seems to have afflicted our set.”
Salke, who was named to replace ousted Amazon Studios head Roy Price last February, told Deadline’s Nellie Andreeva that, within days of being announced for the job she spent “hours” talking with Soloway about the future of the acclaimed series.
“We talked a lot about what she wanted to do, and where everybody was creatively with the season. Right now we’re in a place where she’s taking a little bit of time, figuring out what she thinks that final season will be, and then we’re going to talk in September about what the plan will be.”
At that time, Salke said similarly that there will be “some version of a Season 5, but that’s not decided, and what form it takes is also undecided.”
“Is it a full series? Is it four episodes? Is it a movie? Those conversations are literally all going on and have been set aside for a month, because she and I decided that.”