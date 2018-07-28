In her first TCA at-bat as head of Amazon Studios Jennifer Salke confirmed Season 5 of Transparent will happen and will be its last, but was short on details at TCA.

“We are planning Season 5 of that show. What form it takes” hasn’t quite been settled on yet creatively, she told tantalized TV critics. She said she met with show creator Jill Soloway , teasing critics some more with word that Soloway talked about something “she is incredibly excited about” beyond Transparent “so, all good.”

Salke promised Season 5 will “give Transparent fans the closure they long for and do right by fans and we would only want to behave that way.”

Asked if she could address what will become of Jeffrey Tambour ’s character, Salke said, “I really can’t. I wish I could. I was going to try to accelerate news about this, but could not get it done in time” adding “I want Jill to own that space; I want her to drive that.”

Last November, Tambor, who played Maura Pfefferman on the barrier-shattering series, said, “I don’t see how I can return to Transparent,” citing the growing claims against him and “the politicized atmosphere that seems to have afflicted our set.”