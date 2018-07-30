There wasn’t a new Celebrity Family Feud on ABC but otherwise last night was a lot like last Sunday when it came to primetime, both in programming and in ratings.

On an evening dominated by game shows and unscripted originals, Shades of Blue (0.5/2) was the lone drama on the Big 4. Heading towards its August 12 series ender, the Jennifer Lopez led NYPD show was exactly even among adults 18-49 in the fast affiliates with its July 22 broadcast. That key demo number dropped a tenth to a series low in later numbers last week – which may happen for this week’s show.

Kicked off by Little Big Shots (0.4/2) and America’s Got Talent (0.6/3) repeats before the 10 PM Shades, NBC was once again third among the nets in the 18-49 and viewership. The Comcast-owned outlet snagged a 0.5/2 rating and a total audience of 3.49 million. Like last week, ABC was tops in the demo, this time with an 0.8/4 and CBS was first in viewers with 4.53 million tuning in.

On the Disney-owned network, The $100,000 Pyramid (0.8/4) and To Tell The Truth (0.7/3) were down a tenth from their July 22 shows. CBS’s only original of the night was Big Brother (1.4/6) which was the same demo result the Mark Burnett executive produced reality show had last week. In the final July 22 numbers, Big Brother went up a tenth – which we could see this week.

Fox’s animated dominated night was all encores.