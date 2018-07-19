When a smug, male co-worker and rival for a promotion tells Jennifer Lopez, out loud and with witnesses no less, that getting the job won’t be easy “for a woman your age,” you know Second Act promises the kind of workplace comeuppance fantasyland that fueled Working Girl and Lopez’ own Maid in Manhattan. And you definitely know J Lo is going to land that job.

The only question remaining is, at what cost? That’s the premise of director Peter Segal’s new comedy from STXfilms. Lopez stars as Maya, “a 40-year-old woman struggling with frustrations from unfulfilled dreams,” as the logline puts it.

“I just wish we lived in a world where street smarts equal book smarts,” Maya tells the pal (Leah Remini) who will soon join in a plot to upgrade Maya’s resume and social media history, with Maya none the wiser. Fake photos with Obama, a trip up Kilimanjaro, and a phony Wharton business school degree seem to do the trick. Soon enough she’s ensconced in a big-windowed office atop what looks to be One World Trade Center, with a lavish paid-for apartment to go with it (though, in truth, her old place in Queens would be the envy of many a New Yorker).

Segal directs from a script by Justin Zackham and Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, with Lopez and Remini joined in the cast by Milo Ventimiglia, Vanessa Hudgens and Treat Williams. Producers are Lopez, Goldsmith-Thomas, Zackham and Benny Medina.

Second Act hits theaters November 21. Take a look at the trailer above and let us know what you think.