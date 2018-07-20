EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Connelly is being set to join Tom Cruise in Top Gun 2: Maverick, the Joseph Kosinski-directed sequel for Paramount Pictures. She will join Cruise, who reprises his Maverick character from the 1986 hit, alongside Val Kilmer who returns to play Maverick’s nemesis Iceman. Miles Teller also will star as the son of Maverick’s wingman, played in the original Jerry Bruckheimer-produced film by Anthony Edwards. The sequel takes place as Maverick becomes a Top Gun flight instructor and Teller joins as a pilot. Connelly is repped by CAA and RMS. She most recently starred in Only The Brave and is skedded for the pilot of the series transfer of Snowpiercer and wrapped Alita: Battle Angel.