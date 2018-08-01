Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Monday that he is cobbling together a “Religious Liberty Task Force” to battle the cultural and political threat to religious freedom — and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert gave us a preview of what this task force will look like.

During Justice Department’s Religious Liberty Summit, Sessions made a speech saying “A dangerous movement, undetected by many, is now challenging and eroding our great tradition of religious freedom. He added that it “must be confronted and defeated.” He mentioned how nuns were forced to buy contraceptives and praised the Supreme Court for ruling in favor of the Christian baker who refused to make a cake for a same-sex couple.

Using footage of the classic Real Ghostbusters animated series from the ’80s, The Late Show renamed the supernatural hunters as the “Religious Liberty Task Force” in the video below and threw in an animated version of sessions in a jumpsuit and proton pack ready to battle the evil threat to religion that he is talking about.

Spoofing the titular theme song by Ray Parker, Jr., The Late Show decided to change the lyrics a little bit: “There’s a gay cake in your neighborhood. Who you gonna call? Religious Liberty Task Force!” and “They speak Espanol or use birth control. Who you gonna call? Religious Liberty Task Force!” In between verses, chants of “I ain’t afraid of no gays!” are added for some task force flair.

Watch the video below to see how Sessions and his task force are going to save us all from these threats to religion and gay wedding cakes.