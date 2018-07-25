National Geographic and actor Jeff Goldblum will partner on The Curiosity of Jeff Goldblum (W.T.), a 12-part documentary series that Nat Geo says “taps into curiosity seeker Goldblum as he embarks on a journey across the globe to uncover the extraordinary stories behind the world’s most ‘ordinary’ things.”

“National Geographic,” says Goldblum, “has a knack for developing smart, immersive narratives that expand our understanding of the world around us in creative and entertaining ways. Curiosity is a fundamental human trait.”

The Jurassic Park actor adds that the new series “puts me in the driver’s seat, guiding viewers on a mind-blowing adventure where we break down the unexpectedly complex science behind seemingly basic things.”

“We are thrilled to partner with megastar Jeff Goldblum who shares our insatiable curiosity and passion for learning,” says Courteney Monroe, CEO, National Geographic Global Networks. “This series is the perfect platform for Jeff to use his uniquely infectious and approachable charm to take viewers on an unexpected and surprising journey.”

Each 30-minute episode will follow Goldblum as he investigates ordinary things like ice cream, baseball, balloons, coffee, subways, cereal and toilet paper, examining how such things are made, how they impact our lives and various surprising connections, turns and revelations associated with the items.

“It’s a fascinating universe out there,” Nat Geo says, “and Goldblum takes us on his unconventional ride, tackling experiments, busting myths and encountering scientific experts to reveal the astounding science that lies right beneath our eyes.”

The working-titled Curiosity of Jeff Goldblum is produced by National Geographic Studios. Brian Lovett is executive producer.